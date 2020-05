US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after attending the Republican Senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 12 March 2020 (reissued 01 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed the United States president for taking controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off the novel coronavirus, saying the leader is “totally irresponsible.”

"It’s like saying maybe if you injected clorox (bleach) into your blood, you know, it may cure you. C’mon man, what is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?" Biden asked in a food safety discussion during a Yahoo News virtual town hall. EFE-EPA