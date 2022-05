US President Joe Biden (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C-R) attend a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

US President Joe Biden reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

US President Joe Biden attends a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at Akasaka Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. The US president is in Japan on a three-day visit after a trip to South Korea. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at Akasaka Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

United States President Joe Biden said Monday the US military would intervene if China tried to annex Taiwan forcibly.

"That is the commitment we made," Biden said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

"We agree with a One-China policy. We have signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there. But the idea that, that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not appropriate," he said.

