Democratic candidate for President, Joe Biden speaks to supporters during his Iowa caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February 2020 (reissued 06 November 2020). EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic candidate for President, Joe Biden campaigns at the Mt Zion Enrichment Center in Sumter, South Carolina, USA, 28 February, EFE-EPA/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

People march to demand every vote is counted as election results increasingly indicate Joe Biden is on the cusp of the US Presidency, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Police walk past diner as supporters of democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden demonstrate in New York, USA, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

People match during a demonstration held by supporters of democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in Manhattan, New York, USA, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

A sign reads, 'You're Fired', with the White House seen behind, as people react to election results indicating Joe Biden is on the cusp of the US Presidency, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, USA, 06 November 2020. Americans voted to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. Trump has claimed victory and alleged election fraud has been committed, without citing any evidence. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic candidate for President, Joe Biden, greets supporters during his Iowa caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February 2020 (reissued 06 November 2020). EFE-EPA/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO.

Biden speaks of victory, challenges ahead as US poll picture clears up

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he was on course to a "clear and convincing victory" on the fourth night of the vote count of the United States presidential elections.

He said he had already begun to work on plans for his presidency. EFE-EPA