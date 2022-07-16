United States President Joe Biden is expected to announce Saturday an assistance of $1 billion for food security in the Middle East and North Africa, following a crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. a senior US official told the media.

The president will make the announcement in the framework of a meeting in Jeddah with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) +3, that will bring together the heads of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, the leaders of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

According to the official, the Gulf countries will also announce investments worth $3 billion dollars over the next two years for infrastructure projects. EFE