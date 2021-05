US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US Vice President Kamala Harris listens as US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the economy, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The president of the United States announced on Monday that the government will start to distribute its $350 billion fund to help states and local governments cope with the pandemic and facilitate economic recovery, which he warned would neither be "easy" nor "immediate."

Speaking at the White House, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, Joe Biden said that on Monday an online portal would open for state and local governments to apply for the first funds from the American Rescue Plan. EFE