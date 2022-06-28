United States president Joe Biden arrived in the Spanish capital on Tuesday to take part in what he described as a “truly historic” Nato summit following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden joined host nation Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez for a press briefing in Madrid.

“We’re marking 40 years since Spain joined Nato, and becoming an indispensable ally, and today we’re standing together to defend our shared security, and I emphasize shared security, strengthen our trans-Atlantic Alliance today and meet the challenges we face today and in the future,” Biden said, thanking Sánchez for hosting a “truly historic” summit at a key moment in “our Alliance.”

(...)