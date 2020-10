Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wave flags in front of the Perez Art Museum, where Biden is delivering a speech, in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gather in front of the Perez Art Museum, where Biden is delivering a speech, in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential election debate at Samson Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Biden: Trump is the 'only senior' the president cares about

The Democratic presidential candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, returned to Florida on Tuesday to address retirees, telling them that the "only senior" that United States President Donald Trump cares about is himself.

“The only senior that Donald Trump cares about — the only senior — is the senior Donald Trump,” Biden said. EFE-EPA

ims/tw