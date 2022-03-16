President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion budget bill that includes $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, promising to provide more details on Wednesday about how the package will "alleviate suffering" in the wartorn Eastern European nation.

At a White House ceremony, Biden signed the huge spending package that was approved last week by both chambers of Congress and which contains the additional aid for Ukraine, which is trying to fight off the massive military invasion Russia launched against it on Feb. 24.