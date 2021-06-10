US President Joe Biden (r) and first lady Jill Biden (l) leave the White House on June 9, 2021, to travel to Europe to meet with allies and with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EFE/Chris Kleponis/Pool

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must prevail against authoritarianism, his remarks coming during a speech to US troops at the Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, after he arrived in the United Kingdom Minutes after landing in Air Force One, Biden addressed the US soldiers stationed at the base, giving a speech with patriotic overtones in which he also spoke about the objectives of his first international trip since taking office, a trip that will take him to the UK, Brussels and Geneva.

Biden said he was proud to be with the US troops on his first foreign trip since becoming president.

"We're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future," he said. "That we're committed to leading with strength, defending our values and delivering for our people."