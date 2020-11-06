US President Donald J. Trump. Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden on 06 November 2020 wrested the lead from Trump in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. If those advantages hold up, he will exceed the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to become the president-elect. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks as he stands with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, at his Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Biden wrested the lead away from incumbent President Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia on 06 November 2020. If those advantages hold up, he will exceed the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to become president-elect. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday morning grabbed a narrow lead over incumbent President Donald Trump in the crucial states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, although the vote counting is continuing and no official winner has yet been declared.

In the southeastern US state of Georgia, the difference between the two candidates is so slight that its secretary of state, Brad Raffensberger, said in a press conference Friday that there will be a recount.

Voting results released by Pennsylvania's elections authority showed Friday morning that a batch of 30,000 mail-in ballots had been counted. A whopping 87 percent of those votes went to Biden, giving him a lead at that time of 5,587 votes over his Republican opponent. EFE-EPA

