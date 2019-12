A general view of empty platforms during a national strike at Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris, France, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France ground to halt on Thursday with a strike that paralysed public transport services as millions took to the streets to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

School and transport workers, police, airport and hospital staff participated in the nationwide strike which was the largest since Macron took office.