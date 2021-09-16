US Olympic gymnasts (l-r) Maggie Nichols, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman arrive to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. EFE/Saul Loeb/Pool

Olympic champion Simone Biles on Wednesday publicly forced the United States to question the system that allowed Larry Nassar to use his position as the doctor for the national Olympic gymnastics team to sexually abuse her and hundreds of other young athletes for years.

Her voice breaking with emotion, Biles called for accountability from top officials with the USA Gymnastics federation, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the FBI for allowing Nasser to continue abusing gymnasts despite complaints that had been filed against him.

"I blame Larry Nasser, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse. USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge," said Biles, the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history, before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(...)