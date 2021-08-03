Tokyo (Japan), 03/08/2021.- Xijing Tang of China competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Tokyo (Japan), 03/08/2021.- Chenchen Guan of China competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Tokyo (Japan), 03/08/2021.- Simone Biles of the USA competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. (Japón, Estados Unidos, Tokio) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Biles of the United States secured the bronze medal in the balanced beam final in an emotional return to action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Tuesday.

It was the only final she competed in in Tokyo, after pulling out of her previous events due to mental health concerns.

One week after she sent shockwaves through the world of sport by withdrawing from the team final, Biles returned to the Ariake arena to try to improve on her result at Rio five years ago, when she also took home the bronze medal.

But the American, widely considered to be among the greatest gymnasts of all time, could not better the Chinese duo of 16-year-old Guan Chenchen, who won the gold medal, or her teammate Tang Xijing, who took silver. EFE