Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Auken

A jury in Pennsylvania on Thursday found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault for a 2004 incident.

The verdict came at the end of a re-trial after the original trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby, 80, faces up to 30 years in prison.