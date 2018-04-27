Attorney Gloria Allred, surrounded by women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, speaks outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 26. EFE-EPA/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

A jury in Pennsylvania on Thursday found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault for a 2004 incident.

The verdict came at the end of a re-trial after the original trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby, 80, faces up to 30 years in prison.

The jury of seven men and five women took 14 hours to decide that the man once known as "America's Dad" for his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the 1984-1992 NBC television series "The Cosby Show" was guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004.

Each count carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

The comedian met Constand in 2001 when she was working as an administrator with the Temple University women's basketball team and Cosby, the school's most famous alumnus, sat on the Philadelphia institution's board of trustees.

Constand, now 45, said that during an early 2004 visit to Cosby's mansion in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, he drugged her and penetrated her with his fingers while she was immobilized by the effect of the drug.

Gloria Allred, an attorney representing dozens of the more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them, was on hand for the verdict.

"Justice has been done!" she said outside the courthouse in Norristown, near Philadelphia.

Defense lawyers argued that Cosby's encounter with Constand was consensual.

Cosby will remain free on bail pending sentencing. His attorneys said they plan to appeal the verdict.