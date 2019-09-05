A bill designed to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit if the UK government fails to secure a deal with the EU should clear Parliament on 5 September, just in time for it to become law before a five-week parliamentary suspension.
The bill, signed by a cross-party group of opposition lawmakers, has already cleared the House of Commons by 327 votes to 299 in what was a bruising defeat for the UK's new prime minister, Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson. It is now sat in the House of Lords. EFE-EPA