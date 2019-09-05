New Business and Engery Minister Jo Johnson arrives as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins his new term at Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 July 2019, reisssued 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A bill designed to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit if the UK government fails to secure a deal with the EU should clear Parliament on 5 September, just in time for it to become law before a five-week parliamentary suspension.

The bill, signed by a cross-party group of opposition lawmakers, has already cleared the House of Commons by 327 votes to 299 in what was a bruising defeat for the UK's new prime minister, Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson. It is now sat in the House of Lords. EFE-EPA