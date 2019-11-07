CEO and Co-founder at BlaBlaCar, Nicolas Brusson, during the second day of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, 8 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TIAGO PETINGA

French Carpooling platform BlaBlaCar has successfully expanded into Brazil and Mexico and is now mulling future moves farther afield in the Latin American market, its co-founder Nicolas Brusson told EFE.

"There are very interesting markets we could open, namely Argentina, Chile, Colombia," he said during an interview at the tech congress Web Summit in Lisbon, adding, however, that plans to expand out of Mexico and Brazil, where the service has performed well in rapidly growing markets, would come further down the line. EFE-EPA