A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Sulu-Armed Forces of the Philippines shows search operations following a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane crash at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, southern Philippines, 04 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JOINT TASK FORCE

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (C) talking to wounded soldiers who survived during the C-130 plane crash in Sulu province at Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KING RODRIGUEZ / PPD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte laying the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kalasag medal on top of the coffin of a soldier that died during the C-130 plane crash in Sulu province as he visits their wake at Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TOTO LOZANO / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT

Philippine authorities have found the black box of the military plane that crashed in the south of the country on Sunday, killing 52 people, including three civilians, which may help investigators determine the cause of the accident, the armed forces told local media on Tuesday.

"Yes, it was found yesterday at around 11 o’ clock in the morning,” Philippine military chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana said, according to local newspaper, Inquirer.EFE

