Vlad, 58, reacts after being injured after at least three Russian projectiles fell a few meters from him, while he was looking for some running water in a purifier, today, in Slovyansk, Ukraine, 03 July 2022. EFE / Orlando Barria

Vlad, 58, receives first aid from a press officer after being injured after at least three Russian projectiles fell a few meters from him, while he was looking for some running water in a purifier, today, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, 03 July 2022. EFE / Orlando Barria

Vlad never imagined that going to collect water from a wastewater treatment plant near his house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk would put his life at risk.

The 58-year-old, who preferred not to be identified by his surname, is one of hundreds of residents who flock daily to supply point after the regular water infrastructure in Sloviansk, which is located in the Donetsk oblast of the Donbas, was damaged by Russia’s scorched earth tactics.

(...)