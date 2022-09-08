Kyiv (Ukraine), 08/09/2022.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gets in a car after a meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 September 2022. Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kyiv (Ukraine), 08/09/2022.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) attend a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 September 2022. Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

United States secretary of state Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv Thursday, where he announced a multi-billion dollar military support package for European nations.

Blinken said the US would offer a $2-billion package of aid and credit to Ukraine and 18 European partners, including NATO members, that are deemed to be potentially at risk of future Russian aggression, Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news outlet, reported.

The announcement came after US defense secretary Llyod Austin unveiled a further $675 million in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Germany.

