United States secretary of state Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv Thursday, where he announced a multi-billion dollar military support package for European nations.
Blinken said the US would offer a $2-billion package of aid and credit to Ukraine and 18 European partners, including NATO members, that are deemed to be potentially at risk of future Russian aggression, Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news outlet, reported.
The announcement came after US defense secretary Llyod Austin unveiled a further $675 million in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Germany.
