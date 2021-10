US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in a press conference along with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo (out of picture) in Quito, Ecuador, 19 October 2021. EFE/ Jose Jacome

United States State Secretary Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries and a Canadian in Haiti reflects the security situation in the country is "unsustainable" and deals with "a much larger problem".

In a joint press appearance with Ecuadorian counterpart Mauricio Montalvo, at the presidential headquarters in Quito, Blinken said his government is focused on solving the matter and has sent a team to Haiti. EFE