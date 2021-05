Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrive for a joint press conference in Jerusalem on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hold a joint press conference in Jerusalem on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrive for a joint press conference in Jerusalem on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip must be addressed to build on the recent ceasefire and “prevent a return to violence,” the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Blinken made the remarks at a Jerusalem press conference with Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as he began his first Middle East visit to help bolster the Israeli-Gaza ceasefire.EFE

pd/mp/jt