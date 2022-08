Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L), and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) pose for photographs at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a dialogue with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

China’s response to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is “irresponsible”, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

“Suspending climate cooperation doesn't punish the United States, it punishes the world, particularly the developing world,” Blinken said in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila.

