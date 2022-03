Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken (L) arrive to give statement to the press after their meeting at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 27 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken (L) give statement to the press after their meeting at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 27 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of state Antony Blinken (L) during a press conference after their meeting at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 27 March 2022.EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Blinken says US is not seeking regime change in Russia

The United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, Antony Blinken said Sunday during a visit to Jerusalem.

The US secretary of state was attempting to row back remarks during a fiery speech by president Joe Biden in Warsaw on Saturday night when he said Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

(...)