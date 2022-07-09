The United States secretary of state and his Chinese counterpart met Saturday in Bali to ease tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

"In a relationship as complex and consequential as the one between the United States and China, there is a lot to talk about. I very much am looking forward to a productive and constructive conversation with you," Antony Blinken told Wang Yi before the meeting, which took place a day after the G20 foreign ministers summit, the US department of state said in a statement. EFE