Fishery brokers examine tuna before bidding in the first auction for the year at Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A customer reacts after eating sushi from the auctioned 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A reporter films with his smartphone Kiyoshi Kimura, President of Kiyomura, operator of sushi chain Sushi-Zanmai, posing with his 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sushi-Zanmai restaurant staff members cut the auctioned 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kiyoshi Kimura (R), President of Kiyomura and operator of sushi chain Sushi-Zanmai, displays parts of his auctioned 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kiyoshi Kimura (R), President of Japanese sushi chain Sushi-Zanmai, poses next to his 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna fish, after the first auction of 2020 at the Toyosu Market, in his head restaurant at Tsukiji in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A bluefin tuna has sold for 193 million yen ($1.8 million) at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market - the second-highest price ever paid.

The tuna, weighing 276 kilos and captured by a boat operating in the port of Oma in the northeast of the archipelago, comes in at 700,000 yen ($6,500) per kilo. EFE-EPA