An emergency worker accompanies an anti-government protester after police fired a tear gas canister during a Global Anti Totalitarianism Rally in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An appeal board in Hong Kong on Monday upheld last week's police ban on a protest that was scheduled to coincide with China's national day, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

The Civil Human Rights Front lost its appeal to hold the pro-democracy demonstrations it had called for Tuesday, the same day that China is set to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic with great pomp and show. EFE-EPA