Search parties looking for British journalist Dom Philips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in a remote area of the Amazon jungle have found two bodies, the missing journalist’s wife told a local reporter Monday.
The British Embassy has informed the journalist’s family of the discovery, according to Brazilian reporter André Tiguiero, who added that Alessandra Sampaio, the journalist's wife, told him that Federal Police had advised her that a forensic examination was required before they could confirm their identities.
Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and Pereira disappeared on June 5, in the Javari Valley, a remote region in the Brazilian Amazon near the borders with Peru and Colombia, where they were conducting an investigation on threats against indigenous communities in the area.
