Handout photo made available by the Brazilian Federal Police of the operations carried out by members of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Federal Police and Civil Police to find the British journalist Dom Phillips, collaborator of the The Guardian newspaper, and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira who have been missing since Sunday morning in Valle do Javari, in Vale Do Javari, Brazil, 09 June 2022. EFE/ Federal Police of Brazil/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/CREDIT MANDATORY/HIGHEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Handout photo made available by the Brazilian Federal Police of forensic experts examining a boat with traces of blood from a suspect in the disappearances of British journalist Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira who have been missing since Sunday morning in Valle do Javari, in Vale Do Javari, Brazil, 09 June 2022. EFE/ Federal Police of Brazil/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/CREDIT MANDATORY/HIGHEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Handout photo made available by the Brazilian Federal Police of the operations carried out by members of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Federal Police and Civil Police to find the British journalist Dom Phillips, collaborator of the The Guardian newspaper, and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira who have been missing since Sunday morning in Valle do Javari, in Vale Do Javari, Brazil, 09 June 2022. EFE/ Federal Police of Brazil/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/CREDIT MANDATORY/HIGHEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Relatives and close friends of Dom Philips and Bruno Araújo participate in an act of protest for their disappearances, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2022. Dozens of people, including family, friends and supporters of the situation, gathered this Sunday at the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro to ask the authorities to intensify the searches for British journalist Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo Pereira, who have been missing since June 5 in the Valle do Javari, a remote and jungle region in the Brazilian Amazon near the borders with Peru and Colombia, where they were conducting an investigation into threats against natives. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Search parties looking for British journalist Dom Philips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in a remote area of the Amazon jungle have found two bodies, the missing journalist’s wife told a local reporter Monday.

The British Embassy has informed the journalist’s family of the discovery, according to Brazilian reporter André Tiguiero, who added that Alessandra Sampaio, the journalist's wife, told him that Federal Police had advised her that a forensic examination was required before they could confirm their identities.

Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and Pereira disappeared on June 5, in the Javari Valley, a remote region in the Brazilian Amazon near the borders with Peru and Colombia, where they were conducting an investigation on threats against indigenous communities in the area.

(...)