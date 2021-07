Rescue equipment in operation at the site of the partial collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, Florida, on June 30, 2021. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Rescue equipment in operation at the site of the partial collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, Florida, on June 30, 2021. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A person visits a makeshift memorial near the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The seventh day of rescue crews sifting through the debris of the collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, brought the number of bodies found to 18, as the authorities Wednesday dealt with rain and the threat of a possible tropical cyclone.

The latest bodies recovered are those of two children, aged 4 and 10, authorities announced. EFE