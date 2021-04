Spanish Defense minister Margarita Robles (R) and Foreing Affairs minister Arancha González Laya (L) attend to the arrival of the Spanish journalists David Beriarin Amatriain and Roberto Fraile and president of the anti-poaching group Chengeta Wildlife, Irish Rory Young at militar airport of Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid, Spain on 30 April. They were murdered on 27 April in Burkina Faso while they were making a documentary abut poaching in the Pama area of the country. EFE/Fernando Villar

Army members carry with the coffins of the Spanish journalists David Beriarin Amatriain and Roberto Fraile and president of the anti-poaching group Chengeta Wildlife, Irish Rory Young at their arrival to the militar airport of Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid, Spain on 30 April. They were murdered on 27 April in Burkina Faso while they were making a documentary abut poaching in the Pama area of the country. EFE/Fernando Villar

A Spanish Armed Forces airplane carrying the bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist who were killed in an ambush in Burkina Faso this week landed at an airbase just outside Madrid on Friday morning.

The Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were in the country filming a documentary on poaching in the Sahel region, while Rory Young was accompanying them as the co-founder of anti-poaching organization Chengeta Wildlife. EFE