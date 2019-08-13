Nilai Chief District Police Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar holds the flier during the press conference on search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian authorities participate in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Royal Malaysian Police forensics truck arrives for a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian rescuers ride on a truck as they participate on the search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Police cordon an area as the search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London is continued, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Royal Malaysian Police forensics truck arrives for a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The parents of Nora Quoirin, a London schoolgirl who went missing Malaysia, have identified her body after it was discovered Tuesday about two kilometers from the hotel complex from where she went missing just over a week ago.

Malaysian police had earlier confirmed that a body of a female suspected to be that of the missing 15-year-old had been found. Quoirin went missing from the Dusan Hotel in Seremban, south of capital Kuala Lumpur, on Aug. 4.

Police later said Quoirin’s French father and Irish mother identified the body as their daughter.

Her naked body was found in a stream at around 2 pm local time. Officials are to perform an autopsy on Wednesday.

Over 350 police officers, volunteers and firefighters had scoured the Negeri Sembilan nature reserve, about 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

The case has generated huge media interested across the world.

Local police have been investigating her disappearance as a missing person’s inquiry.

However, the Lucie Blackman Trust, which was working closely with the family, said last week that “contrary to several reports that police are NOT treating Nora's disappearance as an abduction, the family have been told directly by police that they are treating it as both an abduction and missing persons case.”

The family arrived in Malaysia for a two week holiday on Aug. 3.

On Monday, Quoirin’s parents offered a 50,000-ringgit (about $12,000) reward donated by an anonymous Belfast businessman for information leading to her return.

Her parents had previously said Quoirin was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, that she "struggles with coordination" and would not have gone anywhere on her own.

A recording of her mother saying "Nora darling, Nora I love you, Mum is here" has been repeatedly played on loudspeakers into the jungle over the past few days. EFE-EPA

tw/dl/jt