People wait outside a garage where authorities found the body of missing boy Gabriel Cruz (unseen), in Vicar, Almeria, southern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARBA

Authorities have found the body of an 8-year-old boy who had been missing for almost two weeks in southern Spain and arrested his father's partner, according to investigative sources.

The body of Gabriel, who went missing on Feb. 27, was discovered in the trunk of a car belonging to the woman who was arrested, the same sources said.

The woman was detained in the town of Vícar within the scope of a wide police operation.

She had on Mar. 3, along with the boy's father, allegedly found a white t-shirt belonging to the child, which investigators later said had Gabriel's DNA on it.

More than 2,600 volunteers and almost 1,500 professionals were involved in the search, according to the government delegation in Andalusia.

Witnesses said police agents and members of the Civil Guard cried upon finding the child's lifeless body.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he shared the "pain" with all Spanish citizens after the discovery.