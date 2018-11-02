A man holds pictures of Jamal Khashoggi during the demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Erdem Sahin

The corpse of a prominent Saudi journalist killed at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul was allegedly cut to pieces and then dissolved using a chemical substance, a Turkish official source said Friday.

Jamal Khashoggi's killers had to dismember his body before dissolving it, Turkish presidential adviser Yasin Aktay told the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

"We have information that Khashoggi's body was dismembered. But now we see that there is nothing remaining from the dismemberment. They dissolved the body," said Aktay, who said he was a friend of Khashoggi.

"In the most recent information we have regarding the dismemberment, it was easiest to dissolve the body," Aktay said.

The Turkish public persecutor's office reported on Wednesday the body of the journalist was allegedly quartered.

During a visit by the Saudi district attorney in charge of the case to Istanbul, the Istanbul public attorney's office promised to continue with the investigation despite a lack of cooperation on the part of the Saudi authorities.

Khashoggi, 60, disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and Saudi authorities initially stated that he left alive.

Then, amid reports of an alleged Saudi hit squad that had killed the journalist, Saudi authorities said Khashoggi had been killed in a fight that took place in the consulate.