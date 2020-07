Police search for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in a mountain in Seoul, South Korea, 09 July 2020, after he was reported missing by his daughter. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean guards outside of the Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's residence in Seoul, South Korea, 09 July 2020, as police search for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing by his daughter.EFE/EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon delivers an address on '2020 New Year's address and vision of Seoul City' during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean police on Thursday said they found the body of Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, who had been reported missing by his family earlier in the day.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, police searching for the missing 64-year-old mayor discovered his body in Mount Bugak area in the north of the capital. He had last been seen in the area at around 10.53 am local time minutes after leaving his house. EFE-EPA

