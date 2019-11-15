Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Áñez, gives a press conference at the presidential palace in La Paz on Nov. 15, 2019, alongside her economy minister, Jose Luis Parada (left); and communications minister, Roxana Lizarraga. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's Evo Morales, who was forced to step down as president amid severe political and social unrest and was granted political asylum in Mexico, waves to a crowd of people in Mexico City after being granted the title of Distinguished Guest by Mexico's government at a ceremony on Nov. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Añez, speaks at a press conference on Nov. 15, 2019, at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's interim government on Friday announced it has severed diplomatic relations with leftist-led Venezuela, an oil-rich nation that had been a close ally of La Paz since 2006.

In announcing the move, the right-wing, caretaker administration headed by Jeanine Añez accused Venezuelans with ties to that country's embassy in La Paz of "plotting against internal security" in Bolivia.

Separately Friday, Bolivia's interim president warned former head of state Evo Morales that he faces electoral fraud and corruption allegations and that justice awaits him if returns home.