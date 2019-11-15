Bolivia's interim government on Friday announced it has severed diplomatic relations with leftist-led Venezuela, an oil-rich nation that had been a close ally of La Paz since 2006.
In announcing the move, the right-wing, caretaker administration headed by Jeanine Añez accused Venezuelans with ties to that country's embassy in La Paz of "plotting against internal security" in Bolivia.
Separately Friday, Bolivia's interim president warned former head of state Evo Morales that he faces electoral fraud and corruption allegations and that justice awaits him if returns home.