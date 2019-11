Bolivians stand in a long line at a bank in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11, a day after President Evo Morales stepped down under pressure from the army and police. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Young Bolivians stand at a barrier blocking access to the main square in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (c) speaks with reporters in Mexico City on Nov. 11, 2019, to report that former Bolivian President Evo Morales had requested asylum in Mexico and that request had been granted. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

The Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard offers statements to the media after a press conference, at the headquarters of the chancellery in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A handout photo made available by ·evoespueblo, the official Twitter account of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, shows Evo Morales resting in a makeshift tent at an undeterminated location in Cochabamba province, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019 (issued Nov. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE/·EVOESPUEBLO / HANDOUT HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE/NO SALES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bolivian officers took the streets after the resignation of their commander

The house of Evo Morales was destroyed in the center of the country

The Mexican government confirmed Monday that Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivian president after nearly 14 years in power, was aboard a plane it had sent to the South American country after it had granted him asylum for "humanitarian reasons.”

“Evo Morales is already on the Mexican Government plane sent to ensure his safe transfer to our country,” Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted at about 7.45 pm local time. EFE-EPA