Photo taken Sept. 10, 2019 (made available Sept. 12, 2019) showing the remains of orchids at the Garden of the Orchids near the Bolivian village of El Carmen. The region - known for its ecotourism and medicinal plants - was devastated by wildfires in August but local residents are working to recover from the disaster. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Photo taken Sept. 10, 2019 (made available Sept. 12, 2019) showing local students walking through the decimated Garden of the Orchids near the Bolivian village of El Carmen. The region - known for its ecotourism and medicinal plants - was devastated by wildfires in August but local residents are working to recover from the disaster. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Photo taken Sept. 10, 2019 (made available Sept. 12, 2019) showing one of the many orchids that grow near the Bolivian village of El Carmen. The region - known for its ecotourism and medicinal plants - was devastated by wildfires in August but local residents are working to recover from the disaster. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Photo taken Sept. 10, 2019 (made available Sept. 12, 2019) showing local leader Javier Mencari beside a copaiba tree near the Bolivian village of El Carmen. The region - known for its ecotourism and medicinal plants - was devastated by wildfires in August but local residents are working to recover from the disaster. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The fire took the visual gift provided by orchids in Bolivia's Chiquitania region, but the indigenous communities that make their living from the area's natural wealth and beauty are not resigning themselves to the loss of their livelihoods.

El Carmen is one of the villages that lives from ecotourism, one of the first to suffer in the forest fires that beset Bolivia a month ago, but now it's trying to recover from the disaster that destroyed - temporarily, at least - a good portion of its natural wealth.