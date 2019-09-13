The fire took the visual gift provided by orchids in Bolivia's Chiquitania region, but the indigenous communities that make their living from the area's natural wealth and beauty are not resigning themselves to the loss of their livelihoods.
El Carmen is one of the villages that lives from ecotourism, one of the first to suffer in the forest fires that beset Bolivia a month ago, but now it's trying to recover from the disaster that destroyed - temporarily, at least - a good portion of its natural wealth.