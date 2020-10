The unofficial winner of Bolivia's presidential election, Luis Arce, talks to Efe in La Paz on Tuesday, 20 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Luis Arce, the unofficial winner of last weekend's Bolivian presidential election, told Efe here Tuesday that he plans an inclusive administration with a mission to "govern for everybody."

While acknowledging ousted President Evo Morales, the founder of the leftist MAS party, as a "mentor," he stressed his independence from the man he served as economy minister for more than a decade.