Recycling material used to build the 'eco-classroom', with 'eco-bricks' made of PET bottles filled with plastic waste, at the Willcacota Educational Unit, in the municipality of Achocalla, adjacent to La Paz and El Alto, Bolivia, 21 October 2021. Two thousand 'eco-bricks' made of PET bottles filled with plastic waste, an ecological roof, toxic-free paint and a floor made of recycled tires shaped a music classroom for the children of a Bolivian school. EFE / Martin Alipaz

Two thousand "eco-bricks" made of PET bottles filled with plastic waste, an ecological roof, toxic-free paint and a floor made of recycled tires shapes a music classroom for children of a Bolivian school.

The beneficiaries are about 80 children kids from the Willcacota Educational Unit, in the municipality of Achocalla, adjacent to La Paz and El Alto, where this "eco-classroom" was inaugurated Thursday.

The initiative was promoted by Carolina Vaca Guzman, director of Extend Verde, the ecological division of the corporate communication firm Extend Comunicaciones Bolivia, which was joined by volunteers, professionals, companies and institutions, including the Bolivian Army.

(...)