Photograph of the Vila Nova Star hospital where the president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is admitted for an abdominal problem, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 January 2022. EFE/Wallace Carvalho

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized again with an intestinal blockage, but his condition was improving, doctors said Monday.

Bolsonaro, 66, has been in hospitals several times after he was stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 presidential campaign. EFE