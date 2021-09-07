Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the country's ultraright have called on supporters to take to the streets for "freedom" on Tuesday, but many people fear that they could stage the "coup" that the most radical conservatives have been demanding that the president implement.

The pressure from those groups for a "military intervention" that "would shut down" Parliament and the Supreme Court but keep the ultrarightist leader in power has put democratic forces and the country's economic and social sectors on alert.EFE