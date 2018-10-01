Italian military convoy is seen at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali security officers gather at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali Red Crescent Society workers carry the body of the victim out of the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A bomb attack on Monday against a European Union military convoy in the Somali capital Mogadishu wounded at least three civilians, a local police source told EFE.

Somali police commander Sheikh Isak Hassan said the attack took place beside the Ministry of Defense, and that the civilians were injured while walking next to armored vehicles belonging to the EU Training Mission in Somalia.

The Italian soldiers inside the vehicles were unharmed, although one vehicle was damaged.

The Somali militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

The group carried out two separate bomb attacks against government buildings in the Somali capital in September, killing at least 14.

Al-Shabab, a local Islamist group known for launching frequent attacks of this type, controls territory in rural central and southern Somalia and swore allegiance to the al-Qaeda terrorist network in 2012.