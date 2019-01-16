Police officers at the entrance to the historic Sorbillo pizzeria where a bomb was detonated in Via Tribunali, in the historic center of Naples, Italy, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

A bomb exploded at a popular pizzeria in the southern Italian city of Naples, as documented in images released via epa on Wednesday.

Gino Sorbillo, who owns a chain of pizzerias named after him, condemned the attack via social media, holding a sign in front of the restaurant which read "Closed due to bomb."

"After the fire took place five years ago, the bomb comes too... I apologize to all the good people of Naples, the good people of Italy... because (of) certain events like this," Sorbillo said on his official Facebook account.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the attack, which took place late Tuesday, did not cause any damage except for burns to the entrance of the restaurant.

Images released via epa showed police officers working at the entrance to the restaurant on Wednesday.

The pizzeria received a message of solidarity from the Italian Chamber of Deputies President, Roberto Fico, who tweeted that organizations in Italy supported the pizzeria and its owner who, "are on the side of those who are not intimidated by the cowardly attacks of the Camorra (mafia crime syndicate)."

Meanwhile, the parliament's anti-mafia commission president, Nicola Morra, stated on his official Twitter account that he would go to Naples "to testify that the state fights the Camorra."