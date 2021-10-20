A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) shows firefighters trying to extinguish a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/Syrian Arab News Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) shows firefighters trying to extinguish a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/Syrian Arab News Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) shows firefighters trying to extinguish a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/Syrian Arab News Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) shows firefighters trying to extinguish a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/Syrian Arab News Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) shows a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/Syrian Arab News Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by SANA (Syrian Arab New Agency) shows firefighters trying to extinguish a damaged bus after explosions in Damascus, Syria, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 14 people died Wednesday when two explosive devices attached to a military bus went off in Damascus, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

It was the first attack in Damascus in several years that left three others wounded.

SANA said the bombs exploded when the military bus was crossing Jisr al-Rais in the heart of the Syrian capital.

“The bus was targeted with two explosive devices (attached) previously, which led to the death of 14 (people),” the news agency said, quoting an unnamed military source.

The news agency did not specify if the victims were military personnel or civilians were among them.

It, however, released images of the badly damaged.

(...)