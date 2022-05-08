Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (C), son of former president Ferdinand Marcos, gestures to supporters on the last day of political campaign in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Supporters of Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior and teammate Sara Duterte-Carpio wave flags on the last day of political campaign in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

He did not dream of being president, but his mother was clear since his childhood that he would become the country’s leader.

If "Bongbong", son of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, whose rule came to be known as the "conjugal dictatorship," wins the elections on Monday, as the polls predict, he will fulfill his mother's wish of the family returning to the presidential palace having barely atoned for their past crimes.

The Philippines will elect current President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor on Monday and Bongbong, with a considerable margin of support, is poised to take the presidency from him if all goes as expected.

Imelda, who ruled alongside her husband from 1965 until a popular revolt forced them into exile in Hawaii in 1986, is the shadow behind the candidacy of Bongbong, an unlikely politician due to his lack of charisma and virtues apart from his illustrious surname.

(...)