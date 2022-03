British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after speaking at the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party Conference 2022 at t?he TECA Complex, in Aberdeen, Scotland, 18 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

British prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday was criticized for comparing the situation of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.

Johnson’s remarks were made during a speech to a conference of his Conservative Party in the English city of Blackpool on Saturday, saying it is the "instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom," citing the Brexit vote as a "famous recent example."

(...)