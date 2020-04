The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his medical team, the government said Wednesday, as the number of Covid-19 hospital deaths hit 938 in a day.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told a daily press briefing that the Conservative Party leader was receiving “excellent care” from the National Health Service at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. EFE

prc-vg/ch-jt