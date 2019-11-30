British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the crime scene near London Bridge in London, Britain, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2-R) with British Home Secretary, Priti Patel (2-L) visits the crime scene with City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson (R) and Commissioner Cressida Dick (L) near London Bridge in London, Britain, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (R) with British Home Secretary, Priti Patel (L) visits the crime scene near London Bridge in London, Britain, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Prime Minister has vowed to crack down on crime after two people were killed in an attack in the UK capital.

Usman Khan, 28, was shot dead by police after stabbing several people in London Bridge at around 2pm (GMT) on Friday.