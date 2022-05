The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Brussels on April 28. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The fight for freedom in Ukraine has a price and Europe has to accept it, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

“We have to pay a price for it, (…) solidarity does not mean anything if there is not a cost to it. EFE

lsc/mp/jt