President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, speaks during a press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (not pictured) at Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

President of Chile, Gabriel Boric (R), and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L), participate in a press conference at Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks during a press conference at Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria was "an act of aggression" that highlights the bloc's dependency on fossil fuels and the urgent need to switch to renewable energy, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said on Wednesday.

Josep Borrell, who is on an official visit to Chile, said that Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas has "gone too far" and that Moscow's announcement "will only accelerate Europe's conversion to green energies that do not create dependencies and that do not harm the climate." EFE