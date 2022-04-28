Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria was "an act of aggression" that highlights the bloc's dependency on fossil fuels and the urgent need to switch to renewable energy, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said on Wednesday.
Josep Borrell, who is on an official visit to Chile, said that Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas has "gone too far" and that Moscow's announcement "will only accelerate Europe's conversion to green energies that do not create dependencies and that do not harm the climate." EFE